Anant Ambani weds Radhika Merchant at star-studded event

In May, the Ambanis set off on a four-day Mediterranean cruise starting in the Italian city of Palermo, featuring on-deck concerts from the Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and David Guetta, and a performance by Katy Perry at a masquerade ball at the Château de la Croix des Gardes mansion in France. DJ David Guetta played at a toga party at sea. The cruise ended in Italy's Portofino, where tenor Andrea Bocelli serenaded the party in the town square.