Andaman drug seizure: Police suspect 5,500 kg of Methamphetamine seized from trawler meant for Thailand

The huge consignment of Methamphetamine drug was supposed to be delivered in Thailand and could be part of drug cartels, police sources said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 11:09 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 11:09 IST
India NewsAndaman and Nicobar IslandsThailand

