<p>Bengaluru: The 2005 family entertainer Akash is set to return to theatres on the occasion of Puneeth Rajkumar's 51st birth anniversary. </p><p>Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, who now runs PRK Productions took to social media to announce the same. A 4K remastered version will be released on March 15. </p>.<p>The re-release is an annual tribute by the actor's family to revisit his work and keep his legacy alive. Last year, 'Appu' (2002) was released and the year before that, 'Jackie' (2010). Both releases witnessed huge reception and fan celebrations. The movies also earned a significant box office collection. </p>.Political Vendetta? Rumours swirl over delay in Vijay’s farewell film Jana Nayagan.<p>In 'Akash', Puneeth plays the lead opposite actor-politician Ramya (Divya Spandana). The movie marked director Mahesh Babu's debut. It was produced by Parvathamma Rajkumar. The popular song 'Neene neene' features in this movie. </p>