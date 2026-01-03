Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Smokescreen' | A ‘Baba’ who uses cigarettes to ‘treat’ ills in Uttar Pradesh

This ‘Baba’ is popular among his disciples as ‘Cigarette Baba’ as he claims to treat all the ills with it, challenging the medical science and the slogan that smoking is injurious to health.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 12:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 12:53 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshcigarettes

Follow us on :

Follow Us