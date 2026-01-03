<p>Lucknow: The popular Mohammed Rafi song in Dev Anand starrer movie ‘Hum Dono (1961) ‘Main zindagi ka saath nibhata chala gaya, har fikra ko dhuen mein udata chala gaya’ (I kept going along with life blowing away every worry like smoke) showed the hero taking puffs after puffs as he walks.</p><p>Though that was reel, at a time when fake babas galore in the country, a ‘Baba’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, it seems, has taken the song at its literal meaning.</p>.Man arrested for abducting, raping minor girl for two years in Uttar Pradesh.<p>This ‘Baba’ is popular among his disciples as ‘Cigarette Baba’ as he claims to treat all the ills with it, challenging the medical science and the slogan that smoking is injurious to health.</p><p>The ‘Baba’ holds his court in Doghat locality in the district. A large number of people from the nearby areas flock to his court daily with their problems, which range from domestic, health to finances.</p><p>He takes a few puffs and breathes out the smoke on the face of the person, who approaches him with his problems.</p><p>The people, who seek his help, think that the cigarette smoke will solve their problems, realising little that it can in fact make them sick with serious health issues.</p><p>According to the reports, the ‘Baba’ does not reveal his true identity but some claimed that he used to sell peanuts before joining this lucrative profession.</p><p>Reports said that he charges Rs 100 to Rs 500 per person to ‘treat’ them. The people pay it in advance, take the slip and go to him when their number is called. As they reach near him, music starts and the ‘Baba’ drags from a cigarette and breaths out the smoke on his face. </p><p>Interestingly, the people also offer cigarettes as 'prasad'. </p>