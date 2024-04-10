Andaman & Nicobar undergo major military infra upgrade amidst rising Chinese influence

Senior officials familiar with the developments have confirmed to The Indian Express daily that the Andaman and Nicobar (A&N) Islands, strategically significant, is undergoing a substantial military infrastructure enhancement.

This includes renovated airfields, expanded jetties, additional logistics and storage facilities, and improved living quarters for troops, alongside a strengthened surveillance system, with an aim to accommodate more military forces, larger warships, aircraft, missile batteries, and troops.

This development occurs amidst increasing Chinese efforts to expand influence in the region, exemplified by their military facility construction on Myanmar’s Coco Islands, near the A&N Islands.

Plans are underway to enhance surveillance infrastructure on a northern island, and to establish a permanent troop habitat there, Express reported citing sources.

Additionally, improvements include airstrip lengthening at a key naval air station to accommodate larger aircraft, expanding jetties for bigger ships, and upgrading roads for increased traffic flow.