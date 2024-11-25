Home
Indian Coast Guard seizes vessel carrying 6,000 kg methamphetamine

The drugs were found packed in around 3,000 packets of 2 kg each, which are worth several crores of rupees in the international market.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 05:14 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 05:14 IST
