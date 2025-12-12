<p>Hyderabad: At least 9 people were killed and 22 others injured after a private bus plunged into a gorge and overturned on the Maredumilli–Bhadrachalam ghat road in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh"> Andhra Pradesh’</a>s Alluri Sitarama Raju district early Friday.</p><p>According to police, the bus —operated by a private travels company — was carrying 37 people, including the driver and cleaner. </p><p>Six passengers escaped unharmed. The vehicle was travelling from Chittoor to Telangana when the accident occurred near the Motugudem Police Station limits.</p> .At least 21 workers from Assam feared dead in Arunachal accident, 18 bodies recovered.<p>Initial reports indicated that the death toll may rise, as several passengers have sustained critical injuries. Rescue operations are underway, and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital in Chinturu, with some being moved to other facilities for advanced treatment.</p><p>Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock and grief over the incident. He directed officials to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and instructed senior officers to visit the site to oversee relief operations.</p>