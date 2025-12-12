Menu
9 dead after bus plunges into gorge in Andhra Pradesh

According to police, the bus — operated by a private travels company — was carrying 37 people, including the driver and cleaner.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 05:46 IST
Published 12 December 2025, 05:46 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshAccident

