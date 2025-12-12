Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 Auction: Exciting uncapped players to watch out for

Interestingly, Vijay Shankar, who represented India in the 2019 World Cup and Karn Sharma feature in the uncapped category despite having represented the country.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 10:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Auqib Nabi Dar

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Yash Dhull 

Akash Madhwal 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Aryan Juyal 

Ashok Sharma

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 09:45 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsIPLIPL Auction

Follow us on :

Follow Us