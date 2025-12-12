<p>Over the years, young players have burst on to the big stage through the Indian Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ipl">IPL</a>) and have become mainstays in the Indian team. </p><p>Then youngsters <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=hardik%20pandya">Hardik Pandya</a> and Jasprit Bumrah and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=arshdeep%20singh">Arshdeep Singh </a>are some of the players who were largely unknown entities before becoming key players for the nation. </p><p>Like every season, the IPL 2026 auction, that will take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, will feature exciting young and uncapped talent. </p>.IPL 2026 Auction: Players who could set off a bidding war and take home big money.<p>Interestingly, Vijay Shankar, who represented India in the 2019 World Cup and Karn Sharma feature in the uncapped category despite having represented the country. </p>.<p>This is because of the rule that was reinstated last year wherein a player who last represented the country at least five years ago would be considered an uncapped player. </p><p>Here are a few exciting uncapped players who could spring a surprise in the auction and on the field. </p>.<p>The Jammu and Kashmir pacer has been exceptional in the domestic circuit. The 29-year-old has 125 First Class wicket in just 36 matches at a staggering average of 19. </p><p>In T20s, Dar has 43 wickets in 34 matches at an economy of under eight an over. In this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Dar picked 15 wickets in seven matches. </p>.<p>The former U19 captain has made a roaring comeback into cricket after having missed a season due to heart surgery. </p><p>Dhull smashed centuries in Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy upon return and will be eying an IPL contract. The 23-year-old has played four IPL matches for Delhi Capitals in the past. The top-order batter averages over 40 for his 1,000 T20 runs. </p>.<p>The pacer stepped up for Mumbai Indians in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in the 2023 season. The Uttarakhand bowler had picked up 14 wickets in just eight matches, including figures of 5/5 in one of the games. </p><p>However, upon the return of Bumrah, the 32-year-old got limited opportunities and moved to Rajasthan Royals in 2025. He finds himself in the auction yet again and could be in demand among teams looking to strengthen their pace arsenal. </p>.<p>The wicketkeeper from Uttar Pradesh has been prolific in the domestic arena, averaging over 50 in First class and close to the figure in List A. </p><p>In T20s, Juyal has scored over 700 runs with a strike rate of 130. The 23-year-old could be a handy option for teams looking for a backup wicketkeeper or a top order batter. </p>.<p>The Rajasthan pacer topped the SMAT wickets charts at the end of group stage with 19 scalps in just seven matches at an impressive average of 12. </p><p>Sharma has previously been a part of Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals setups. However, the 23-year-old is yet to make his debut in the league. </p>