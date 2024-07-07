Ancient Shiva Lingam found at Andhra Pradesh's Srisailam Temple; dates back to 14th century: Report

Temple authorities told the publication that the Lingam was found during construction work of a road and a support wall near the amphitheater. The workers informed temple authorities about the same, after which it was sent to the Mysore Archaeology Department for further analysis.

Upon analysing the Lingam, the team found out that it was installed there by 'Kampilayya', who was a disciple of saint Siddhadeva, the publication reported.

The construction work at the temple was temporarily halted and further analysis of the Lingam is being carried out.

This is not the first time that an ancient Lingam has been found in Srisailam Temple. Prior to this discovery, during the renovation of Panchamatha temples, a Chaturmukha Lingam was discovered in the same place, alongside several copper plates and silver coins.

The Srisailam Temple is dedicated to Lords Shiva and Parvati. The temple is known to be one of the twelve 'Jyotirlingas' of Shiva and is also one of the eighteen 'Shakti Pithas'.

The temple's name—Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna—is derived from Shiva, who is worshipped as Mallikarjuna while Parvati is represented as Bhramaramba. The shine of Mallikarjuna is considered to be the oldest in the temple and dates back to the 7th century.

The temple has a complex of 2 hectares and has four towers called 'gopurams'. With numerous sculptures in the temple, the 'Mukamandapa', which is the hall towards the sanctum, has sculpted pillars.