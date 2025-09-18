<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu opined that the GST reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will benefit all sections of people in the country and help to achieve double digit growth in the country. </p><p>Andhra Pradesh Assembly also passed a resolution hailing GST reforms.<br><br>Speaking on GST reforms in Assembly, the Chief Minister said the GST reforms provided an opportunity to people to celebrate the coming Dasara, Diwali and other festivals in a true spirit with reduced prices of essential commodities with cut in GST. He said the 5 tier GST reforms will remove complications in tax structure and there will be no harassment of officials as they are framed in more transparent manner.</p>.US tariffs: Chandrababu Naidu seeks 240 day mortarium on loan and interest payments for aqua exporters.<p>Naidu also said that Modi is the "national wealth." </p><p>He expressed that throughout his years in politics, he has worked closely with many leaders, but he has never met anyone like Modi, who is dedicated to serving the nation. </p><p>Naidu also mentioned that even US President Donald Trump is now aiming to reconcile ties with India under Modi’s leadership. Naidu remarked that "Operation Sindoor" demonstrated India’s strength under Prime Minister Modi. </p><p>He said, “The right leader, at the right time and in the right place, is PM Narendra Modi. If we have a good person in the house, a capable leader for the village, an effective MLA for the constituency, and a strong leader for the state, everything will thrive. PM Narendra Modi is the wealth of this country. A good leader can achieve anything, and that is what is happening in India. Operation Sindoor has been a testament to this. Now even the US wants to enhance relations with us. This is the wisdom of PM Narendra Modi. National interests take precedence over personal interests. My aspiration is to see India become number one, and in that journey, I want the Telugu nation to also be at the forefront.”<br><br>The CM said that he was going to form a cabinet sub-committee and prepare an action plan to take forward the GST reforms and to bring awareness among people. He said that the GST reforms should be visualized and the opportunity should be utilised to achieve 15 per cent growth rate in Andhra Pradesh. He also praised the efforts of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for the next gen GST reforms. He said the GST awareness programme should be organized from September 22 to October 20 in the state.<br><br>Explaining the benefits of GST reforms to members of the session through power point presentation, the CM said that he will always be in the forefront in introducing reforms either in technology or economy. He said the cut in GST from 28 per cent to 12 per cent and from 18 per cent to 0 per cent on some essential commodities indicates PM’s commitment to protect the interests of common man. </p><p>He said the GST reforms will benefit all the 140 crore people. He said the bold reforms introduced by Narendra Modi will leave its impact on every household with reduced prices and at the same time win the confidence of business men with increase in business and increased purchasing power. He said the GST cut will pave way for growth in health, agricultural, dairy, education and several other sectors. He said that despite the apprehensions of the Finance department on GST reforms, he welcomed the reforms with a motive of one nation –one vision for development of the country with the right leader at the right place, Narendra Modi.</p><p>At the same time he also expressed concern over the absence of YCP MLAs from the Assembly session.</p>