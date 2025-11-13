<p>Mumbai: In an unusual letter that has gone viral across Maharashtra and highlights the social issues in the hinterland, a 34-year-old man from the Akola district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra has appealed NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar pleading him not for loan or job but to search for a wife. </p><p>The letter was handed over to Pawar Saheb, as Pawar is popularly known, on 8 November, when he toured Akola. </p><p>“I am already 34…I am getting older, and it now feels like I may never get married. Please consider my loneliness and help me find a life partner. I’m even ready to live at her home… I promise to work hard and be a good husband,” the man wrote in the letter. </p><p>“I will never forget your favour,” the young farmer wrote in the letter to the four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister and ex-three-time Union Minister including the Agriculture Minister, which he held for 10 years. </p><p>The youth further mentioned he was open to marrying a woman from any caste or community. “I will work hard, ensure a happy life, and never forget your kindness,” he promised in the heartfelt note.</p>.Facts should be presented before public: Sharad Pawar on Pune land scam.<p>Meanwhile, senior NCP (SP) leader and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that this shows the faith that people have in Pawar.</p><p>“Yes, a few days ago Pawar Saheb when he was visiting Akola…the youth wrote that he was already 34 and was unable to find a girl for marriage and sought help…this is a social issue and the agrarian distress that Maharashtra is going through,” he said. </p><p>Deshmukh said that the NCP (SP) chief has been told to help the youth in every way possible. </p><p>Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home (Rural), Housing and Cooperation Pankaj Bhoyar said that Pawar was the Agriculture Minister for 10 years and the agrarian distress worsened during his tenure.</p>