<p>Saina (name changed), 55, endured severe acid reflux for nearly a decade and left it untreated. The constant burning in her chest eventually inflamed her oesophagus and damaged its cells. Years later, she was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer. What began as a simple “it’s only acidity” evolved into a dangerous disease — a reminder of how a small spark can quietly turn into flames.</p>.<p>This development traces back to inflammation — the body’s defense mechanism. A swollen cut, fever, or stiff joint is a sign of it. For instance, when you cut your finger, it bleeds, swells, reddens, and throbs. In its acute form, inflammation helps heal, protect from infection, and repair tissue. But when this same process becomes chronic and refuses to switch off, it begins to harm rather than heal, silently fuelling Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, autoimmune conditions, cancers, mental health issues, and neurodegenerative decline.</p>.<p>“Inflammation is the body’s natural defense,” explains Dr Junaid Maqbool, cancer researcher. “In the short term, it’s helpful. The problem begins when it disbalances — that’s when it starts damaging healthy tissues and becomes the hidden link driving multiple diseases.”</p>.Study finds disparities in cancer research in India since 2001 despite economic growth.<p><strong>The new Instagram favourite</strong></p>.<p>Inflammation has become the new focus of both medical research and media discussion. Once considered a symptom, it’s now seen as a root cause behind modern health problems.</p>.<p>“Sometimes the body’s defense mechanism turns into a terrorist organisation, destroying the same tissue it’s meant to protect,” says Dr Anand Rao, rheumatologist.</p>.<p>Across social media, “inflammation” has become a trending topic. Meanwhile, publications such as <em>The Lancet</em> and <em>The New York Times</em> underline it as a common root behind NCDs. In simple terms, acute inflammation is protective and easy to identify; chronic inflammation is harmful, often making the immune system attack healthy tissues without visible symptoms.</p>.<p><strong>The Indian scenario</strong></p>.<p>India’s population has both a genetic predisposition and lifestyle triggers for chronic inflammation. “South Asians are genetically conditioned with internal inflammation and belly fat,” says Dr Vinayak Hiremath, metabolic and endocrine specialist. “Urban India is inflamed from the inside out.”</p>.<p>India’s food landscape has also transformed rapidly. Traditional home-cooked meals have been replaced by processed foods, restaurant snacks, and ready-to-eat meals — convenience at a cost. “For some, it begins with a viral infection; for others, it’s poor diet or obesity,” notes Dr Rao.</p>.<p>Murugan Marudappan, health and wellness coach, explains how India’s traditional diet — rich in millets, dals, seasonal fruits, and vegetables — has natural anti-inflammatory benefits. “Millets are both anti-inflammatory and affordable. People are rediscovering them only after celebrity endorsements,” he adds.</p>.<p>Dr Hiremath warns that India’s youth are at risk. “India is demographically young but biologically inflamed. Diabetes and heart disease appear a decade earlier here than in the West.”</p>.<p><strong>Overshadowed by the Big C</strong></p>.<p>Globally, the concern is urgent. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), NCDs cause 74 per cent of deaths worldwide. The leading culprits are cancers, chronic respiratory conditions, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.</p>.<p>“In the scientific community, inflammation is now recognised as one of the most fundamental processes influencing disease,” says Bhargavi Somasundaram, researcher in clinical immunology. “Earlier, cancer and cardiovascular studies dominated. But as autoimmune and inflammatory conditions rise, focus is shifting.”</p>.<p>She emphasises the need for greater awareness and funding in India. “Inflammation research often gets overshadowed by cancer or diabetes. Yet it’s the common factor linking many of these illnesses — it deserves more importance.”</p>.<p>Another active research area is the gut. Diets low in fibre and high in processed foods disrupt the gut microbiome, leading to what scientists call a “leaky gut.” When harmful particles leak into the bloodstream, they trigger a persistent immune response.</p>.<p><strong>A glut of misinformation</strong></p>.<p>As scientific interest grows, so does misinformation. “I worry that research is being sensationalised,” says Bhargavi. “The wellness industry promises that a glass of lemon water will ‘cure’ inflammation. That’s misleading. Diet matters, but it’s only one piece of a much larger puzzle.</p>.<p>Dr Maqbool agrees. “The term ‘inflammation’ is often thrown around as a trendy, one-size-fits-all explanation for health issues. Not every instance of pain or fatigue comes from it. Oversimplifying it hides the complexity of the immune system.”</p>.Rebalance your plate: Sugar, rice and oil fuel India’s rising health crisis.<p><strong>Cancer and autoimmune diseases</strong></p>.<p>Research shows chronic inflammation isn’t just a bystander — it can drive tumour growth in cancers like those of the stomach, liver, colon, and cervix.</p>.<p>Inflammatory molecules such as IL-6 and TNF-α promote DNA damage, stimulate uncontrolled cell growth, and suppress immune responses that normally destroy tumour cells. “That’s why roughly 30 to 50 per cent of cancers are preventable by reducing inflammatory risk factors like tobacco, alcohol, obesity, diet, and infections,” says Dr Maqbool.</p>.<p>For autoimmune patients, the mechanism is similar — the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue</p>.<p>Swetha (name changed), 25, who suffers from Lupus, says, “Stomach inflammation is a recurring issue. Some foods agree on some days and not on others. As I have Secondary APS (antiphospholipid syndrome), even a small wound can become critical.”</p>.<p><strong>Risks for children</strong></p>.<p>Chronic inflammation isn’t limited to adults. Dr Suman, paediatrician, warns of rising childhood obesity in India — a condition that creates a constant low-grade inflammatory state. “Earlier, undernutrition was our main concern. Now, obesity is leading to early diabetes and hypertension.”</p>.<p>She urges parents to take early signs seriously — reduced playfulness, loss of appetite, delayed growth, or lingering fatigue. “If a child stays inactive for more than a week post-illness, seek medical advice immediately. Early detection is crucial.”</p>.<p>In rare cases, undiagnosed conditions such as Kawasaki disease can inflame blood vessels, especially in children under five. “It begins with a five-day fever, rashes, red eyes, cracked lips, and swollen hands and feet,” she notes.</p>.<p>Dr Hiremath adds, “Even children are developing early insulin resistance. Cytokines from belly fat disrupt insulin, damage the pancreas, and drive diabetes.”</p>.<p><strong>The Covid connection</strong></p>.<p>Post-Covid, many patients continue to show elevated inflammatory markers, with lingering symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, and breathlessness.</p>.<p>Yachana Goyal, psychologist, says, “With the rise in burnout and work overload, inflammation levels have surged. Inflammation triggered by the virus — often called neuroinflammatory storms — is linked to depression, anxiety, memory issues, and long-term neurodegenerative disorders.”</p>.<p><strong>Detecting the spark</strong></p>.<p>Systemic inflammation can be measured through blood markers like C-reactive protein (CRP), cytokines, and ESR, though these tests aren’t definitive. “They give a snapshot, not the full story,” says Dr Maqbool. Dr Rao cautions against unnecessary testing. “There’s no point in testing everyone. Without symptoms, results can mislead.”</p>.<p>Still, tracking inflammation has clinical value. In cancer, for instance, high CRP levels can help predict outcomes and guide treatment strategies.</p>.<p><strong>Anti-inflammatory remedies</strong></p>.<p>Experts agree that lifestyle changes hold the key. A diet rich in traditional staples — millets, lentils, legumes, seasonal vegetables, and greens — offers natural protection. “Healthy fats like nuts and seeds calm inflammation, while fermented foods and yoghurts nourish gut bacteria,” says Murugan. “The shorter the shelf life, the healthier the food.”</p>.<p>Other remedies include daily brisk walking for 30 minutes, yoga, meditation, and sufficient sleep. Chronic stress, on the other hand, raises cortisol and inflammatory cytokines.</p>.<p><strong>More than a trend</strong></p>.<p>Inflammation may be trending, but it’s far from a fad. It’s central to both medical science and overall well-being. While urban India flocks to wellness trends like Pilates, keto, and intermittent fasting, rural communities still struggle with access to basic care. Yet, the growing awareness signals progress.</p>.<p>“I see this as a lasting shift,” says Bhargavi. “People are learning that inflammation underlies many NCDs. If communicated well, this understanding can reshape prevention and healthcare.”</p>.<p>For children, Dr Suman insists, “Regular wellness checks and good nutrition are non-negotiable.” And Murugan leaves a reminder: “Plan your meals, stock real food. Health isn’t about convenience — it’s about consistent habits.”</p>.<p>For researchers like Dr Maqbool, the takeaway is clear: “Preventing inflammation-driven diseases is a massive health opportunity. Act early, and we can extinguish the fire before it spreads.”</p>.<p><strong>Are anti-inflammatory drinks any good?</strong></p>.<p>The viral moment came when Vidya Balan posted on her Instagram reel how she starts her day with a warm, soothing anti-inflammatory drink. Suddenly, everyone wanted to sip like a Bollywood star, and the recipe circulated like wildfire. The concoction? Warm water + ½ tsp turmeric powder, a slice or pinch of crushed ginger, a “dash” of black pepper, juice of ½ lemon, and 1 tsp honey if you like it sweet. </p>.<p>Are anti-inflammatory drinks actually any good? Yes, but with a caveat. Ingredients like turmeric (due to its active curcumin) and ginger have shown measurable anti-inflammatory effects. Ginger and turmeric appear to have synergistic benefits, meaning they work better when consumed together. </p>.<p>That said, there are no miracle cures. Most studies involve high doses or extracts, not just a teaspoon in water, and absorption (bioavailability) is an issue. If your diet is full of sugar and processed foods, but you wake up and chug an anti-inflammatory drink, nothing much will change. </p>.<p>The drink is useful as a habit to support lower inflammation, especially if you make it a ritual alongside healthy eating and movement, but it’s not magic. Try it like a nourishing daily positive note for your body, not a sticky miracle.</p>