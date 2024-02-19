JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra CM takes a jibe at TDP, Janasena invoking election symbols

The Chief Minister noted that a ceiling fan, the election symbol of YSRCP, should always be inside the house, a bicycle (TDP's symbol) outside and an used tea tumbler (Janasena) in the kitchen sink.
Last Updated 19 February 2024, 12:05 IST

Follow Us

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday took a dig at his opponents, invoking the election symbols of the TDP, Janasena and his own ruling YSRCP, and told people how to vote in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister noted that a ceiling fan, the election symbol of YSRCP, should always be inside the house, a bicycle (TDP's symbol) outside and an used tea tumbler (Janasena) in the kitchen sink.

"Fan should always be inside the house! Cycle should always be outside and an used tea tumbler should always be in the sink," said Reddy in a post on X, appealing to voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the YSRCP and against the TDP and the Janasena in the polls.

This call, which he reiterated today, was part of his speech that he had delivered to a massive gathering of YSRCP supporters and cadres as part of 'Siddham' (ready) series of meetings at Raptadu in Anantapur district on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 February 2024, 12:05 IST)
Andhra PradeshYSRCPY S Jagan Mohan ReddyTDPJanasena party

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT