Andhra govt 'manipulating' system to prevent Chandrababu Naidu from going to masses: Nara Lokesh

Rajamahendravaram: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday charged the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh with manipulating the system and institutions to ensure that N Chandrababu Naidu does not go to the masses.
Lokesh made the allegation following a meeting with his father and former chief minister Naidu at the Rajamahendravaram central prison.
“It has been 50 days since Naidu has been incarcerated. Despite no mistake of his, the YSRCP government has manipulated the system and institutions to ensure that he does not go to the masses,” he told reporters outside the jail.
According to the TDP leader, the Chief Minister, ministers and legislators of the southern state are driven by '"political vendetta". He alleged that YSRCP leaders wish for Naidu’s death out of vengeance. Lokesh challenged the YSRCP government to present any new evidence against him and his father in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case, FiberNet case or the Inner Ring Road case.
Expressing concern over Naidu's health condition, the former minister claimed that the TDP chief has lost 6 kg after going to the prison and said his father suffers from a congenital heart condition. Though doctors recommended an eye surgery for Naidu, Lokesh alleged that the Jagan government allegedly pressurised police to retract that report.