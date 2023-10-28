Andhra govt 'manipulating' system to prevent Chandrababu Naidu from going to masses: Nara Lokesh

Rajamahendravaram: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday charged the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh with manipulating the system and institutions to ensure that N Chandrababu Naidu does not go to the masses.

Lokesh made the allegation following a meeting with his father and former chief minister Naidu at the Rajamahendravaram central prison.

“It has been 50 days since Naidu has been incarcerated. Despite no mistake of his, the YSRCP government has manipulated the system and institutions to ensure that he does not go to the masses,” he told reporters outside the jail.