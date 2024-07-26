Andhra lost Rs 6.94 lakh cr due to 'reduced growth' in last 5 years: White Paper

Hyderabad: Holding the previous YSRCP government responsible for the financial crisis that Andhra Pradesh is facing, a white paper released by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said that the state had lost Rs 6.94 lakh crore because of a 'reduced growth rate' in the last five years.

While releasing the white paper on the fiscal health of the state between 2019 and 2024 in the state assembly on Friday, Naidu said that had the growth rate of 13.5 percent (in 2019) continued in the succeeding years, the state would have gotten an additional revenue boost of Rs 76,195 crore.

Even after considering the COVID impact, an additional revenue of Rs. 52,197 crore should have come to the state, he said. As of today, Andhra Pradesh's debt and liabilities total Rs 9,74,556 crore, he added.