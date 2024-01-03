Andhra Pradesh CM distributes enhanced social security pension of Rs 3,000

Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday distributed enhanced YSR Pension Kanuka, of Rs 3,000 per month to eligible people.

Recently, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approved the decision to raise the social security pension under the scheme from Rs 2,750 to Rs 3,000 per month.

YSR Pension Kanuka is doled out to senior citizens, widows, single women, HIV positive persons and others.

“Aimed at doing good to those who cannot feed themselves and those who take pension due to old age, our government is increasing pension to Rs 3,000 per month,” said Reddy, addressing a public meeting convened at Rangaraya Medical College ground in Kakinada.

The Chief Minister noted that more than 66 lakh people will benefit from the enhanced pension.