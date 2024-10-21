Home
Andhra Pradesh CM promises to clear pending bills worth Rs 763 crore of police department

The Chief Minister gave the assurance while speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 09:56 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 09:56 IST
India News Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada N Chandrababu Naidu Police Department

