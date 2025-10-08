<p>Hyderabad: Seven workers were killed and four others were critically injured in a powerful explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday.</p><p>The explosion took place at the Laxmi Ganapati Fireworks manufacturing unit in Komaripalem village in the afternoon. Preliminary reports indicate that approximately 12 workers were inside the unit when the explosion occurred.</p><p>Fire tenders and emergency teams rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations.</p><p>The injured were admitted to Kakinada Government Hospital, while one person was taken to the Chest Hospital.</p><p>Police suspect an error in the mixture of explosive materials may have caused the explosion.</p>.What's happening to government buildings, some collapsing, others catching fire: Rajasthan High Court.<p>Five victims have been identified so far. They are — factory owner Velugubanti Satyanarayana (55), Paka Aruna, Chitturi Shyamala, Kudipudi Jyothi, and P Shesha Ratnam.</p><p>Emergency teams completed rescue operations and extinguished the flames by evening, said Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.</p><p>Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has assured the families of the deceased and injured of all possible help.</p><p>“The loss of several lives has caused immense grief. I spoke with officials about the causes of the accident, the current situation, relief measures, and medical assistance. I have advised that better medical aid be provided to the injured. We stand with the affected families,” Naidu said.</p><p>PM Narendra Modi also expressed grief. In a post on X, he said, “The loss of lives due to a mishap in Konaseema district, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time.”</p>