Andhra Pradesh: Seven workers killed in blast at cracker unit

The explosion took place at the Laxmi Ganapati Fireworks manufacturing unit in Komaripalem village in the afternoon.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 08:52 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 08:52 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu Naidu

