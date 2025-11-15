Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra's East Coast gets breakthrough push as Machilipatnam site for next warship-building & defence manufacturing hub

Under the MoU strengthening Machilipatnam Port as a defence manufacturing and logistics node will also be explored.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 15:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 15:59 IST
India NewsDefenceWarshipsMachilipatnam deepwater port

Follow us on :

Follow Us