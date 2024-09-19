AP CM's allegations on Tirupati laddu meant to gain political mileage, says Karunakar Reddy

During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, the TDP supremo claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

“To attack YSRCP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the previous government (YSRCP), he (Naidu) made heinous allegations that animal fat was used in making Swamy’s (deity) laddus. It is a deplorable experiment,” Reddy told media.

The former TTD chairman termed these allegations as 'unjustified, horrendous and sacrilegious'. “Any kind of allegations could be made but this type of allegations against Venkateswara Swamy’s laddus for political mileage is deplorable,” he said.

Wondering if mixing animal fat with laddu was even possible, Karunakar Reddy said that if anyone had resorted to such a practice then he would be destroyed by Lord Maha Vishnu.

Claiming that Naidu’s allegations were aimed at deriving political mileage, the YSRCP leader said the deity ‘will take action against Naidu and his family’.