Chandrababu Naidu's PA of many years missing: Andhra CID chief

Andhra Pradesh CID chief N Sanjay said P Srinivas, a key aide of former CM of the state Chandrababu Naidu has gone missing.

The CID chief was speaking to NDTV about how the scam was linked to Naidu when he brought up the ex-CM's longtime personal assistant.

"Srinivas was examined by the IT department and as you know, Mr Naidu was recently served IT notices for suspected unaccounted income of over ₹ 100 crore. This person has run away. He was linked with another two persons involved in generating fake invoices who were questioned by ED and IT. This shows that the proceeds of crime of ₹ 241 crore clearly points the finger at the end-beneficiary. That is a gap in our investigation", the CID chief said.

The Income tax department had reportedly raided Naidu's aide's house where they found receipts and transactions that traced back to the former CM, Sanjay said.