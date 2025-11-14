<p>Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had rolled out a red carpet to investors to invest in Andhra Pradesh offering dedicated escrow bank accounts to pay industrial incentives and also to give sovereign guarantee. At the launch of the two day CII Partnership Summit on Friday, Naidu also invited investors to make Vizag their second home, assuring them to create an air strip for them to explore scenic places such as Araku, Lambasingi and others in the North Andhra region.</p> <p>He also said that Andhra Pradesh is able to attract investments to a tune of 20 billion US dollars providing employment opportunities to 20 lakh youth in the past 18 months. He expressed hope that the government will be able to attract 500 billion US dollars in three years to provide employment opportunities to 50 lakh youth. He said Andhra Pradesh, gifted with natural resources and a long coastline, stands as a gateway for investments in several sectors.</p> <p>Delivering keynote address Chief Minister expressing happiness over the participation of over 2500 trade delegates across the globe including 522 representing 72 countries, and said that Visakhapatnam is a beautiful and safest city and is going to emerge as a destination for IT and investments. Inviting the trade delegates to the CII partnership summit next year and he is ready to host it at Visakhapatnam itself. He said that as per the suggestion of Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal he is ready to allot land facing sea to develop a world class ITPO convention centre in Visakhapatnam.

Praising Vice president of India CP Radhakrishnan who participated as chief guest of the inaugural session, the Chief Minister described him as a shining example of hard work and democratic values. Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a right person at the right place, the Chief Minister said that the Bihar election results itself is an indication that people are with Modi and the NDA is going to win 200 seats. He said India is a best place for investments with the advantage of demographic dividend. He said India is going to emerge as Number one in economy in the world by 2047 and it is unstoppable.<br><br></p><p>Coming to Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that Andhra Pradesh has natural advantages with the longest coastline and stands as a gateway of East coast for trade development. He said that the state government adopted speed of doing business and following ten principles to attract investments and encourage industrialists. He said efforts are on to set up Drone, Electronics, Aerospace, Space, Semi-conducts, Defence corridors in the state.</p> <p>He said a quantum valley will be developed in Amaravati and Quantum computer will be produced in Andhra Pradesh in two years time. He said that the state government has been giving priority to Green energy and a target was set to produce 160 GW of green energy out of 500 GW target of India. He said priority is given for developing green energy in a big way as the proposed data centre in Visakhapatnam itself need 6 gw of power.He appealed to industry giants to come and join with Andhra Pradesh to build the economy. He said abundant opportunities are available in Andhra Pradesh to invest in deep tech, tourism and logistics and health sectors.</p> <p>“522 foreign delegates and representatives from 72 countries are participating. Over 2,500 industrialists and representatives from various sectors have gathered here. Visakhapatnam is one of the most beautiful cities in India, blessed with beaches, hills, and natural resources. Recently, it was also rated one of the safest cities in the country. Andhra Pradesh is now emerging as the gateway for investments in India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is moving forward in all sectors. Globally, India is now a leader in attracting investments. In Andhra Pradesh, we are granting industrial approvals not only based on the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ but through a ‘Speed of Doing Business’ approach. Approvals are being given in real time, ensuring industries can start operations quickly. Investment promotion in the state follows ten guiding principles,” he said.</p> <p>The state is rich in rare earth minerals, providing ample scope for investments. There are also major opportunities in tourism and logistics. Investors can establish projects in ports, dry ports, inland waterways, and healthcare. Similarly, there is wide scope in agritech and EV technology,” the Chief Minister explained.</p> <p>The state faces no shortage of land for setting up industries and projects, and we are allotting land swiftly. Andhra Pradesh currently operates 25 investment-friendly policies, coupled with major reforms. In just 17 months, the state has attracted 20 billion dollars in investments, generating about 2 million jobs. The current goal is to secure 0.5 trillion dollars in investments and create 5 million jobs. Over the next decade, we aim to attract 1 trillion dollars in investments.</p> <p>Union minister, Piyush Goyal said that Visakhapatnam is emerging as the gateway to global trade. This region is already renowned for its steel production and aquaculture industries. With the ‘Vision Swarna Andhra 2047,’ Andhra Pradesh will become technologically and economically stronger. By the year 2047, India will stand as a prosperous nation, and this prosperity will be achieved through technology.</p> <p>“We are following the principle of democratizing technology—making it accessible to all. The digital payments model pioneered by India is now being adopted by many countries around the world. The country is establishing semiconductor industries with investments worth 30 billion dollars. India has already demonstrated its technological prowess by launching 104 satellites into space simultaneously. We have set a target of generating 500 gigawatts of green energy and are actively working towards it. Indian youth, with their engineering skills, are providing services across the globe,” said Piyush Goyal.</p>