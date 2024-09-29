CJI D Y Chandrachud offers prayers at Tirumala Tirupati temple amid laddu row

Hyderabad: Supreme Court Chief Justice of India, Justice D Y Chandrachud, visited Tirumala Srivari temple and offered prayers to the presiding deity of Sri Venkateswara on Sunday.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Sri J Syamala Rao and Additional Executive Officer Sri Venkaiah Chowdhary welcomed the protocol dignitary at Vaikuntha Queue Complex.
Justice Chandrachud entered the temple along with his entourage through the Vaikuntha queue complex and offered prayers in the sanctum sanctorum.
After darshan, the Vedic Pundits offered Vedaseervachanam to the CJI and his family at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
Later the TTD EO presented Srivari lamination photo and Thirtha Prasadams.
Published 29 September 2024, 08:24 IST