Coromandel commences activity to set up Rs 1,000 cr plus fertiliser plant in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Coromandel International Limited, India’s leading agri solutions provider, has commenced the project activity to set up its phosphoric acid-sulphuric acid complex facility at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

At a programme organised recently, in the presence of Company’s Executive Chairman, Arun Alagappan, S Sankarasubramanian, Executive Director, key contracts with global technology partners were signed. With an estimated outlay of Rs 1,000 cr, the project is expected to be commissioned in two years’ time.

The proposed 650 ton per day (tpd) phosphoric acid facility is designed with advanced DA-HF (Dihydrate Attack-Hemihydrate Filtration) process technology and automated DCS system.

Overall, this will enhance the company’s backward integration capacities and provide stable supplies of phosphoric acid for its fertiliser manufacturing by replacing more than 50pc of Kakinada plant’s imported acid requirement.

The company also plans to set up an 1,800 tpd sulphuric acid plant to meet the captive needs in phosphoric acid manufacturing besides augmenting power from the waste heat generation. Phosphoric acid and Sulphuric acid are used as key intermediates for manufacturing Phosphatic fertilizers like DAP and NPKs.

Currently, company’s fertilizer plants at Visakhapatnam and Ennore are fully integrated with captive sulphuric and phosphoric acid facilities and the proposed expansion plan at Kakinada will make this unit also an integrated complex.

With a capacity of around 2 million tons, Coromandel’s Kakinada plant is the India’s second largest phosphatic fertiliser facility and contributes close to 15pc of nation’s NPK fertiliser output. The plant facility also acts as a habitat for countless diverse species of birds, while greatly contributing to biodiversity and conservation of the ecosystem.