Cracks in Andhra coalition govt? Pawan Kalyan slams TDP minister over rising crimes in state

<p>Hyderabad: Andhra deputy chief minister and Jana Sena chief and Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan on Monday launched a scathing attack on his cabinet colleague, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha over the functioning of the police department. Kalyan, during a visit to his home constituency Pithapuram visit on Monday, expressed displeasure over the functioning of the police department and home ministry of the government of which he is also a part of.</p><p>The deputy CM also warned Anitha that if he took up home ministry, things would have been different. Pawan Kalyan's remarks have sent ripples in Andhra's political landscape in the backdrop of the three-party coalition that is running the state.</p><p>Pawan Kalyan said, "People are criticizing us when we go out due to the prevailing law-and-order situation. Who is stopping police from discharging their duties? Had I recommended anyone to be spared? If I had taken up the Home Ministry, things would be starkly different. I am just a Panchayat Raj Minister, and I am telling you, do your responsibility as Home Minister. If things don't improve, a time may come when I have to assume the role of Home Minister myself. Criminals don't have any caste, creed or religion."</p><p>He expressed concerns about the escalating law and order issues, as well as the rise in violent and rape incidents in the state.</p><p>Pawan Kalyan said that criminals in Andhra Pradesh should be meted out the same treatment given by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, and also that stricter and harsher punishments prevailing in countries like the Middle East and Singapore will deter criminals from indulging in crime.</p><p>Kalyan also categorically said that the anarchy and faulty policies that prevailed in the last five years of the YSRCP regime had resulted in an increase in crime in the state. </p><p>He urged police officials to change their mindset, step out of the YSRCP era, and strictly enforce law and order.</p>