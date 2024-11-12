Home
Jagan himself encouraged indecent social media posts against me, alleges estranged sister Y S Sharmila

Alleging that she is a victim of vitriolic attacks on social media, Sharmila claimed that those attacks would have stopped had Reddy called for ending them.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 12:55 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 12:55 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshY S SharmilaSocial mediaY S Jaganmohan Reddy

