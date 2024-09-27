Jagan Mohan Reddy cancels Tirupati temple visit

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's scheduled visit to Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala Hills on Friday has been cancelled citing security reasons.

Jagan made the announcement in a press conference ahead of his scheduled visit.

The YSRCP chief had said he would visit the temple as part of the statewide temple rituals called for by the party to atone for the 'sin' allegedly committed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu through his allegations on Tirupati laddus.

It was reported earlier today that the district police on Friday issued notice to several leaders and cadre of the YSRCP not to defy Section 30 of the Police Act which is in force.