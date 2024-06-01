Home
Jagan Mohan Reddy returns to Andhra Pradesh after fortnight-long foreign tour

A group of ministers, legislators, ruling party leaders and cadres welcomed the CM at the airport in Gannavaram.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 08:55 IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy returned to the state on Saturday after a fortnight-long vacation.

The Chief Minister left the state with his family on May 18, after the state voted in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.

"After completing the foreign trip with family, CM Y S Jagan returned to Vijayawada today," said YSRCP in a post on X.

Results of the elections will be declared on June 4.

