Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Kurnool bus fire : Andhra bus accident victims' DNA profiling to be completed by Monday, says official

Kurnool district collector A Siri said samples from 19 bodies were collected and sent to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Vijayawada.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 08:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 08:36 IST
India NewsKurnoolBus accidentDNAAndhra Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us