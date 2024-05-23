Lookout notice for YSRCP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy in EVM damage case

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh police have launched a search for YSRCP MLA from Macherla, Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy.
He was booked for destroying an EVM during the May 13 polls. While there were reports that Ramakrishna Reddy was taking shelter in a factory in Isnapur in Sangareddy in Telangana, police found his driver.
The ruling party MLA Ramakrishna Reddy was caught on camera destroying EVM in one of the polling stations in Macherla in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. It was in Macherla of Palnadu region that violence took place during the polling and also after the polls.
EC has taken a serious view of destroying EVMs and also issued orders to take strict criminal action against those responsible.
In Macherla Assembly Constituency, EVMs were damaged in seven polling stations including PS no 202 where this incident of damage of EVM by Ramakrishna Reddy was recorded in the web camera.
The video footage of all such polling stations was provided to the police by the Election authorities of Palnadu district to assist them in the investigation.
Ramakrishna Reddy was booked under at least 10 sections under RP Act and IPC.
Published 22 May 2024, 22:31 IST