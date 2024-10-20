Home
Minor girl set ablaze in Andhra Pradesh by married man over love affair

J Vignesh allegedly poured petrol and set the minor girl ablaze on the outskirts of Badvel in Kadapa district.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 08:30 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 08:30 IST
