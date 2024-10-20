Minor girl set ablaze in Andhra Pradesh by married man over love affair

<p>Badvel: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly burnt to death by a man, who broke up with her a few months ago and got married, said police on Sunday.</p>.<p>J Vignesh allegedly poured petrol and set the minor girl ablaze on the outskirts of Badvel in Kadapa district.</p>.<p>“Vignesh burnt her around 10 am on Saturday, leading to the minor girl’s hospitalisation at Kadapa RIMS hospital. The girl succumbed to her burns around 3 am on Sunday,” Mydukuru sub-divisional police officer Rajendra Prasad told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.Class 11 student beaten to death in Bihar school .<p>According to police, Vignesh and the minor girl were in a relationship earlier but the former got married to another woman.</p>.<p>“However, the minor girl got in touch with Vignesh six months ago and asked him to marry her. Fed up by her demand, Vignesh resorted to this extreme action,” he said.</p>.<p>Vignesh was booked under various sections, including Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).</p>.<p>The accused Vignesh is on the run, they added.</p>