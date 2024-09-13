Naidu government to review land allotments in Amaravati

Hyderabad: In a significant move, the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has decided to review the land allotments made in the Amaravati capital region between 2014 and 2019.
The decision comes as the value of land and commercial real estate has gone up manifold in the last few years. Given the hype around the revival of the Amaravati project, the government's decision to review land allotments has gained significance.
The then TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu had planned nine economic thematic cities, namely Financial City, Government City, Justice City, Knowledge City, Media City, Sports City, Health City, Electronics City, and Tourism City, and made various land allotments to attract investments.
The government had allotted 1,293.42 acres of land to 130 organisations in both government and private sectors. These allotments had committed 60,000 jobs but the allottees hadn't shown any interest in developing their land parcels in the last five years due to the change in the YSRCP government's policy.
Now, the current regime has decided to constitute a Group of Ministers (GoM) to examine the issue of land allocation to various institutions in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).
Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav will lead the GoM, with several other ministers, including Industries Minister TG Bharath, serving as members.
The GoM's tasks include reviewing previous allotments, deciding whether to continue with existing allottees, assessing the extent of previously allotted land, and considering any necessary changes.
The GoM will also examine and evaluate new requests for land allotments, identify organisations across various sectors and provide necessary support to establish a significant presence in Amaravati.
As per the original plan to develop Amaravati, apart from seeking funds from international agencies like the World Bank and other financial institutions, the state government also had plans to monetise land in the capital area.
The extent of land reserved for commercial monetisation was 5,020 acres, of which 3,709 acres were to be monetised during years up to FY 2036-37, reserving 3,254 acres of land for economic development.
In its later phase of development, the CRDA will use commercial lands to repay the government for its initial support, which it will treat as a loan.