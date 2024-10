'Operation cleansing' TTD started, devotees complimenting Tirupati laddu quality improved: Chandrababu Naidu

After inaugurating the Vakula Matha Vantasala (kitchen) atop the Tirumala Hills, built at a cost of Rs 13.4 crore, the chief minister said on Saturday that the opinion of the devotees too will be gathered while implementing certain new guidelines after the cleansing operation.