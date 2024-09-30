Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Pawan's Jana Sena turning top choice for netas

Jana Sena had contested from 21 out of the total 175 Assembly constituencies and two out of the total Parliament seats in Andhra Pradesh
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 14:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 14:24 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshJana Sena PartyPawan Kalyan

Follow us on :

Follow Us