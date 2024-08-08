Reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh at 67% capacity after excess rainfall in June, July

Amaravati: Excess rainfall in the months of June and July in Andhra Pradesh has resulted in 108 reservoirs across the state being filled up to 67 per cent of their storage capacity by Thursday, prompting officials to discharge water from various dams.

Recently, the Meteorological Department noted that Andhra Pradesh received excess rainfall for the period from June 1 to July 31, amounting to a cumulative rainfall of 301.4 mm, which is 34 per cent higher than the normal cumulative rainfall of 225.2 mm.