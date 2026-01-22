Menu
At least three die in sleeper bus-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh's Sirivella mandal

A passing DCM truck driver spotted the blaze, stopped his vehicle, and smashed the bus windows, allowing passengers to jump out. More than ten escaped with minor injuries.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 13:40 IST
