TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu enters Rajamahendravaram central prison

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu reached the Central Prison here in the early hours of Monday after a court in Vijayawada sent him to judicial custody for 14 days in a multi-crore corruption case, officials said.

He reached the jail after a nearly 200-km journey to Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district from Vijayawada.

"Chandrababu Naidu went in the prison around 1:20 am," East Godavari district Superintendent of Police P Jagadish told PTI.

Home-cooked food, medication and a special room were among the amenities granted by the court to Naidu during his judicial custody. The 73-year-old former chief minister has been provided with a separate accommodation inside the jail in view of the purported threat to his life. He is a Z-plus category security protectee.