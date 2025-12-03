<p>Raipur: South Africa defeated India by four wickets in a high-scoring second ODI to level the series 1-1 on Wednesday.</p><p>Asked to bat, Virat Kohli (102, 93 balls) scored his 53rd ODI hundred and Ruturaj Gaikwad (105, 83b) notched his maiden ton in the format as India posted a strong 358 for five.</p><p>In reply, South Africa overhauled the target, scoring 362 for six in 49.2 overs, riding on a century from Aiden Markram (110) and fifties by Matthew Breetzke (68) and Dewald brevis (54).</p>.India vs South Africa: Yet another feather in Virat Kohli's cap as he registers record 53rd ton in ODIs.<p>For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/54) and Prasidh Krishna (2/85) snared two wickets. </p><p><strong>Brief scores:</strong></p><p>India 358/5 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 102, Ruturaj Gaikwad 105, KL Rahul 66 not out; Marco Jansen 2/63)</p><p>South Africa 362 for 6 in 49.2 overs (Aiden Markram 110, Matthew Breetzke 68, Dewald Brevis 54; Arshdeep Singh 2/36).</p>