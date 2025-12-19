<p>Vijayawada: A Visakhapatnam-bound Air India Express flight was cancelled at the Gannavaram Airport on December 18 night due to a technical snag detected before take-off, an airport official said.</p>.<p>Among the passengers were high-profile figures, including former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchennaidu and senior YSRCP leader B Satyanarayana.</p>.IT major Cognizant, Realty giant Sattva break ground for major projects in Vizag.<p>"While taxiing, they detected an engine problem, so they (aircraft) returned to the bay and the flight was cancelled," Vijayawada airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy told <em>PTI</em> late on Thursday.</p>.<p>According to Reddy, the aircraft suffered a technical snag around 8:30 pm on Thursday.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, an Air India Express spokesperson said the engine-related problem was identified prior to the departure.</p>.<p>“In the interest of safety, our Vijayawada - Visakhapatnam flight returned to the ramp after the pilot identified a technical issue prior to departure. The flight was subsequently cancelled,” the spokesperson said on Friday.</p>.<p>Further, passengers were provided accommodation at a hotel and options for a full refund and complimentary rescheduling of their flight.</p>.<p>The airlines expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and reiterated that safety remained paramount on all aspects of its operations.</p>.<p>The airport officials had said that it was an Air India flight which was cancelled on Thursday night. </p>