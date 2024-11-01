Home
Three members of family bludgeoned to death in Andhra over illicit affair

Kakinada sub-divisional police officer Raghuveer Vishnu said the trio was allegedly murdered by P Baby (44), her husband P Nagabushanam and their children Subrahmanyam, Dora Babu and Vinod.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 16:51 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 16:51 IST
