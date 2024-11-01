Three members of family bludgeoned to death in Andhra over illicit affair

<p>Salapaka: Three members of a family were bludgeoned to death here over a controversy that emanated due to an old extra-marital affair, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>B Chinnaiah (48), his younger brother B Raju (42) and son B Ramesh (24) were allegedly beaten to death by their neighbours living in the opposite house around 9 pm on Thursday, the Diwali day, an official said.</p>.<p>Kakinada sub-divisional police officer Raghuveer Vishnu said the trio was allegedly murdered by P Baby (44), her husband P Nagabushanam and their children Subrahmanyam, Dora Babu and Vinod.</p>.Andhra CM launches free cooking gas cylinder scheme 'Deepam - 2'.<p>"Chinnaiah and Baby (44) were in an illicit relationship, which led to disputes between their families. Five years ago, there was a dispute resolution between the families and they were warned not to meet each other," Vishnu told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>As they were not able to meet, Vishnu said Chinnaiah started openly abusing and talking ill about Baby in the village, which led to another dispute resolution recently, resulting in a warning to Chinnaiah to refrain from such activities.</p>.<p>However, a drunken Chinnaiah again spoke ill of Baby on Thursday night, prompting the latter's family to attack him with iron rods, police said.</p>.<p>Baby's family also did not spare Chinnaiah's brother Raju and son Ramesh when they came to his rescue, leading to the death of all three persons.</p>.<p>According to police, the three men were beaten indiscriminately.</p>.<p>Incidentally, the victims could not retaliate as they were in a drunken condition.</p>.<p>Later, Baby and family members put sickles in the hands of the victims to create an impression that they were attacked by the deceased persons, said Vishnu.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, police nabbed all the five members of Baby's family and arrested them under various legal sections and are continuing with their probe. </p>