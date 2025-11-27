Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Tirumala ghee row: Ex TTD chairman Subba Reddy urges SIT to conduct comprehensive probe

He urged SIT to conduct a comprehensive investigation from the year 2014 and not just limit it to the 2019-2024 period.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 12:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 12:31 IST
Andhra PradeshTirumala Tirupati DevasthanamsTirumalaghee

Follow us on :

Follow Us