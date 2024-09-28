Tirupati laddu row: Andhra Pradesh government launches SIT probe into adulteration allegations

Hyderabad: SIT, appointed by the Andhra Pradesh government to probe into the Tirupati Laddu adulteration episode, launched its work on Saturday. SIT chief Guntur IG Sarvasreshta Triparthy along with his team reached Tirupati on Saturday.
They held discussions with the TTD procurement department staff and also the Tirupati East police station staff, where a complaint was registered against Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy.
The SIT Chief had also held a meeting with the TTD Executive Officer, J Syamala Rao. On Tuesday, the government appointed Guntur Range Inspector General Sarvasrestha Tripathi as head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the ghee adulteration incident, as well as other activities in Tirumala temple.
Visakha Range DIG Gopinath Jetti, Kadapa SP S Harshavardhan, are the other members of the SIT. Last Sunday, Naidu announced that a SIT would be set up to investigate Laddu row. Among the top officers of the SIT Gopinath Jetti has experience working in Tirumala temple as TTD chief vigilance officer in the past. It is learnt that the SIT team will stay put up in Tirumala temple for the next three to four days. Amid accusations and counteraccusations from the ruling NDA dispensation and opposition YSRCP, the SIT probe had gained significance.
TDP steps up attack on Jagan
TDP had also launched a broadside on YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his remarks on secularism. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita accused him of making excuses about Section 30 because he doesn't want to go to Tirumala and lacks faith in Hinduism. She asserted that no one prevented him from going to Tirumala. “He backed out with lame excuses after announcing he would visit Tirumala. There was widespread propaganda on social media that Jagan would visit Tirumala with 10,000 people. Public and religious organisations declared they would obstruct their visit. That's why the police implemented Section 30 of the Police Act to prevent disruption of peace and order. This is a regularly used Act. To prevent any disturbances, Tirupati district police enforced Section 30 in view of the Brahmotsavam. Jagan is trying to mislead people by misrepresenting this to the media and telling lies,” she said.
State energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, declared that Jagan should face immediate expulsion from the country due to his remarks against secularism. “He should immediately withdraw his comments, like questioning what kind of country we are living in. Every religion has certain principles and traditions. Respecting them is the only way one can become a good citizen of the country. It is unfortunate that Jagan is seeking political gain by disparaging religious beliefs and traditions. He has attained the highest positions through the opportunities provided by Indian democracy and used them to plunder the nation's wealth,” said Ravi Kumar.
Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders in Andhra Pradesh conducted pujas throughout the state as a gesture of forgiveness, accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of desecrating the Tirumala temple by spreading false propaganda about ghee adulteration.
