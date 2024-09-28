Tirupati laddu row: Andhra Pradesh government launches SIT probe into adulteration allegations

Hyderabad: SIT, appointed by the Andhra Pradesh government to probe into the Tirupati Laddu adulteration episode, launched its work on Saturday. SIT chief Guntur IG Sarvasreshta Triparthy along with his team reached Tirupati on Saturday.

They held discussions with the TTD procurement department staff and also the Tirupati East police station staff, where a complaint was registered against Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy.

The SIT Chief had also held a meeting with the TTD Executive Officer, J Syamala Rao. On Tuesday, the government appointed Guntur Range Inspector General Sarvasrestha Tripathi as head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the ghee adulteration incident, as well as other activities in Tirumala temple.

Visakha Range DIG Gopinath Jetti, Kadapa SP S Harshavardhan, are the other members of the SIT. Last Sunday, Naidu announced that a SIT would be set up to investigate Laddu row. Among the top officers of the SIT Gopinath Jetti has experience working in Tirumala temple as TTD chief vigilance officer in the past. It is learnt that the SIT team will stay put up in Tirumala temple for the next three to four days. Amid accusations and counteraccusations from the ruling NDA dispensation and opposition YSRCP, the SIT probe had gained significance.