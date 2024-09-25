Tirupati Laddu row: AR Dairy booked for supplying adulterated ghee

Hyderabad: The Tirupati police had registered a case against Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy Pvt. Ltd., on the issue of supplying adulterated ghee. TTD on Wednesday formally lodged a complaint at Tirupati East police station alleging that AR Dairy had supplied adulterated ghee with vegetable oils and animal fat.

While the AR Dairy had denied any adulteration, TTD in its complaint said that a NDDB lab report had confirmed traces of animal fat in the ghee that was supposed to be used in making Laddu prasadam.

TTD's Procurement General Manager P Muralikrishna lodged a complaint against AR Dairy Food Private Limited, Dindigul at the Tirupati East Police Station. Muralikrishna said that the dairy representatives had sent a reply on September 4 denying adulteration after sending three notices to them on the issue.