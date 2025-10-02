Tirupati temple rakes in Rs 25 crore offerings from devotees during 'Brahmotsavams'

<p>Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman B R Naidu on Thursday said nearly six lakh devotees offered over Rs 25 crore as offerings during the 'Brahmotsavams' until October 1.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference at Tirumala Annamayya Bhavan, the chairman said these offerings were dropped by devotees in the 'hundi' (offering box).</p>.<p>"During these eight days of Brahmotsavams (till October 1), 5.8 lakh devotees had the darshan of Srivaru (diety), and the hundi income stood at Rs 25.12 crore," said Naidu.</p>.TTD sets up India's first AI-powered pilgrim integrated command & control center .<p>Listing out other statistics from the annual nine-day spiritual extravaganza, he said 'annaprasadam' (consecrated meals) was served to 26 lakh devotees while more than 2.4 lakh devotees offered their hair to the deity through ritualistic tonsuring.</p>.<p>Naidu said 28 lakh laddus (consecrated sweet) were sold to devotees and 298 troupes from 28 states featuring 6,976 artists performed at the Brahmotsavams.</p>.<p>Further, he said 60 tonne of flowers, four lakh cut flowers and 90,000 seasonal flowers were used to decorate and adorn during Brahmotsavams.</p>