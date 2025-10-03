Menu
Two dead, 90 injured during Devaragattu Banni festival in Andhra Pradesh

Sub-Collector Mourya Bharadwaj said that one died due to a severe head injury, while another died of a heart attack. Injuries were fewer compared with previous years, he added.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 07:07 IST
