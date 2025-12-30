<p>Hyderabad: The prestigious Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanams commenced in a grand manner on Tuesday at the Tirumala Srivari Temple. </p><p>The temple premises reverberated with the chanting of Govinda Nama by devotees. </p><p>After having darshan of the Sri Venkateswara, devotees passed through the Vaikuntha Dwaram. TTD Chairman BR Naidu said that unprecedented arrangements were made to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience.</p>.Elaborate arrangements at TTD for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam from December 30 to January 8.<p>He said that Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam is progressing smoothly with foolproof planning and that devotees are highly satisfied with the arrangements. TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said that after opening the Vaikuntha Dwarams at 12.05 AM in the early hours, priests performed the daily rituals, following which the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanams commenced.</p><p><br>He informed that for the first three days, darshan will be available only to devotees who have obtained e-DIP tokens.<br><br>He further said that devotees without tokens can have Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan through Sarva Darshan queue lines from January 2 to January 8. By planning their darshan as per TTD guidelines and instructions, devotees can have a smooth darshan without any difficulty. Nearly 3,500 police and vigilance personnel have been deployed with robust security arrangements, he said. Continuous monitoring is being carried out through the AI Command Control Centre to ensure safety and smooth movement.<br></p><p>The devotees with tokens are advised to adhere strictly to their allotted time slots during the first three days. On the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadasi, the Swarna Ratham procession was held in a grand manner at Tirumala on Tuesday.<br><br>Between 9 AM and 10.30 AM the Ratharanga Dolotsavam of the Malayappa swamy was conducted magnificently along the Mada Streets, enthralling devotees. A large number of devotees participated in the chariot pulling fete. On this auspicious day, all Arjitha Sevas at the Tirumala Srivari Temple were cancelled.<br><br>The floral decorations at the Srivari Temple captivated devotees. From the Mahadwaram to the Dhwajasthambam and at the Vaikuntha Dwaram, the temple was beautifully adorned with a traditional touch using a variety of fruits, fragrant and colorful flowers, and foliage. Special arrangements were made to provide a divine experience to devotees. Over ten days, 50 tonnes of traditional flowers, 10 tonnes of fruits, and four tonnes of cut flowers are being used for decorations.<br><br><br>The Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple setting arranged near the Srivari Temple attracted devotees immensely. This was set up with a donor support under the supervision of TTD Garden Department Deputy Director Sri Srinivasulu.<br><br><br>On the occasion of Vaikuntha Dwadasi, the Chakra Snanam of Sri Sudarshana Chakrathalwar will be held on Wednesday between 4.30 AM and 5.30 AM at Sri Swami Pushkarini.<br><br></p><p>It is believed that devotees who take a holy dip at the auspicious time will receive the sacred merit equivalent to bathing in the 66 crore holy theerthams located in the Seshachala hills of Tirumala.<br><br></p><p>On Vaikuntha Dwadasi also, all Arjitha Sevas at the Tirumala Srivari Temple stands cancelled by TTD.</p>