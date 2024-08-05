Y S Jagan approaches Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking to restore security cover

Hyderabad: YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, has filed a writ petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday. The petition requests the court to direct the state government to restore his security personnel and security cover to the levels that were available on June 3rd, 2024.

In his petition, Jagan emphasised the importance of the security cover that was provided to him during his tenure as Chief Minister, highlighting that it was crucial for his safety given the sensitive nature of his position and the prevailing political environment. The reduction in his security personnel and cover has raised significant concerns about his safety.

He mentioned in the petition that surprisingly within a month after announcement of general elections results on June 4, 2024, his security was reduced to 59 and that too without any intimation to him. No notice was sent regarding the reduction of security in violation of all principles of natural justice, he said in the petition.