<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> PCC chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/y-s-sharmila">YS Sharmila</a> on Saturday strongly criticised the state government’s decision to construct 5,000 Lord Venkateswara temples in Dalit colonies using Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) funds. Speaking to reporters in Vijayawada, she termed the move announced by chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> recently an attempt to divert public attention from pressing issues and demanded that the plan be immediately withdrawn.</p><p>“Building temples by pushing RSS ideology against the Constitution is not right,” Sharmila said. “Our democracy is rooted in secularism, and the Constitution guarantees freedom to all religions. Yet, RSS seeks to impose its own version of the constitution, where only Hindus are considered human and people of other faiths are denigrated. If temples are built in Dalit colonies, who will serve as priests? Brahmins, or will Dalits themselves be allowed to conduct rituals? If Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu truly cares for Dalits, he should prioritise their development. Naidu has turned a 'RSS man',” she said.</p><p>Citing poor infrastructure, she noted that in several women’s welfare hostels there is only one bathroom for 200 students a matter even flagged by the High Court. “Instead of spending crores on temples, provide minimum amenities in hostels, improve sanitation in Dalit colonies, and address basic needs of the underprivileged,” she added.</p>.Trump’s India offensive could unsettle Modi government with political turbulence in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh.<p>Calling TTD a sacred institution, she argued that its surplus funds should be utilised for social welfare rather than religious expansion. “Who asked for 5,000 temples in Dalit colonies? India is a confluence of religions. But Naidu is trying to implement the RSS agenda with state resources,” she said.</p><p>Accusing Naidu of aligning himself with the BJP, she charged, “He has adopted the BJP’s divisive ideology and now. Is he a chief minister of Andhra Pradesh or chief minister of RSS. The BJP thrives on creating rifts between communities and exploiting religion for political gain. It is in power at the Centre today only because of Naidu’s support. His backing of the RSS candidate in the recent Vice President elections made his loyalties clear. In the name of friendship, Naidu has completely embraced RSS and is now sounding like its propagandist.”</p><p>Sharmila reiterated that the Congress party strongly opposes the temple plan and urged the government to redirect funds towards improving living conditions and infrastructure for Dalits.</p>