YS Viveka Murder Case: Jagan Reddy's cousin meets Andhra Pradesh Home Minister, seeks justice

Hyderabad: The murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, who is also the uncle of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is back in focus.

While CBI is probing the murder, Viveka's daughter, -- Dr Narreddy Sunitha Reddy -- met Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita on Wednesday.

During the May elections, Viveka's murder became a politically significant point, with Jagan's own sibling and State Congress chief YS Sharmila Reddy, and cousin Dr Sunitha campaigning against Jagan in an attempt to get justice.

During the elections, she repeatedly said that the murderers of his father have been roaming freely as Jagan had shielded them in the last few years when he was chief minister of the state.

TDP had also run a campaign, 'Who killed Babai', targeting Jagan.