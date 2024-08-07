YS Viveka Murder Case: Jagan Reddy's cousin meets Andhra Pradesh Home Minister, seeks justice

Hyderabad: The murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, who is also the uncle of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is back in focus.
While CBI is probing the murder, Viveka's daughter, -- Dr Narreddy Sunitha Reddy -- met Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita on Wednesday.
During the May elections, Viveka's murder became a politically significant point, with Jagan's own sibling and State Congress chief YS Sharmila Reddy, and cousin Dr Sunitha campaigning against Jagan in an attempt to get justice.
During the elections, she repeatedly said that the murderers of his father have been roaming freely as Jagan had shielded them in the last few years when he was chief minister of the state.
TDP had also run a campaign, 'Who killed Babai', targeting Jagan.
During a meeting a few days ago, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his hope for the solving of the Viveka murder and the booking of the perpetrators.
During the assembly elections, Reddy stated that if Jagan retains power there will be no hope for justice and openly urged the people of Andhra Pradesh not to vote for his brother's YSRCP Just before the assembly elections,
Vivekananda Reddy was brutally murdered about five years ago, on the intervening night of March 14–15, 2019, in his own residence in YS family bastion Pulivendula in Kadapa district.
While the CBI has been probing the murder, the central agency has filed multiple chargesheets against eight accused on October 26, 2021, January 31, 2022, and June 30, 2023.
She also in the past expressed her gratitude to her cousin sister YS Sharmila, Naidu, and Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan for their unwavering support in her fight for justice, with the aim of bringing the murderers of her father accountable.
Published 07 August 2024, 13:25 IST