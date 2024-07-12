Another headline grabbing exercise: Congress on govt declaring Jun 25 as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas

Congress General Secretary (In-charge, Communications), Jairam Ramesh said, "Yet another headline grabbing exercise in hypocrisy by the non-biological PM who had imposed an undeclared Emergency for ten long years before the people of India handed him a decisive personal, political, and moral defeat on June 4, 2024 - which will go down in history as ModiMukti Diwas." "This is a non-biological PM who has subjected the Constitution of India and its principles, values, and institutions to systematic assault," Ramesh said on X.